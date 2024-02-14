Sathish starrer Vithaikkaran to hit screens 23 Feb

Scheduled for release on February 23, Vittakkaran, produced by White Carpet Films and helmed by K Vijay Pandi, features Satish in the lead role. Satish thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for embracing him as a hero and for their anticipation of the film. He also acknowledged actor Vijay for initiating the project and extending his support, marking a significant milestone in his career. Satish also commended Simran Gupta for her dedication to the role, despite being unfamiliar with the Tamil language, and appreciated her efforts in delivering authentic dialogues. Directed and written by Venki, who previously worked as an associate director for Lokesh Kanagaraj on projects like Master and Vikram, Vithaikkaran marks his directorial debut. Alongside Sathish, the film features an ensemble cast including Simran Gupta, Anandraj, Madhusudhan, Subramaniam Siva, John Vijay, Pavel Navageethan in pivotal roles. With VBR handling the music composition, Yuva Karthick is behind the camera as the cinematographer, and Arul E. Siddharth takes charge of the editing. Previously, the makers unveiled a motion poster for the film, receiving rave reviews from viewers. @@@