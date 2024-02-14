Srikanth’s next is Satham Indri Mutham Tha

Satham Indri Mutham Tha, starring actor Srikanth in the lead role is an action thriller. Satham Indri Mutham Tha is written and directed by Rajdev. Besides Srikanth, Satham Indri Mutham Tha’s cast also comprises of Hareesh Peradi, Niharika, Viaan, Priyanka, among others. Technical crew of the film includes music composed by Jubin, with Yuvaraj handling the cinematography. Madan G is the editor. The film is backed by Celebright Productions. Says the filmmaker, ‘It is an action thriller with romance all through. Srikanth plays a different role and Harish Perady has given his best’. All the cast and crew have given their best and the film has done well. The songs have come good, he adds. Plans are on to release the movie next month.