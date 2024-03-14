Thirumurugan sworn in as Minister of Puducherry

Chennai: AINRC legislator P R N Thirumurugan was sworn in as Minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government in Puducherry on Thursday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator from Karaikal (North) at a ceremony which lasted ten minutes on the precincts of the Raj Nivas.

Thirumurugan’s induction restore the strength of the territorial cabinet to six and would fill the vacancy caused by the removal of the only woman member in the House S Chandrapriyanga (AINRC) in October last year as ‘her performance as Minister was not satisfactory.’ Chandrapriyanga, however, continues to be a legislator.

Representation for the Karaikal region in the Cabinet is also maintained by appointing Thirumurugan as a minister in the coalition government.