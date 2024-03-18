Two leaves symbol: Huge setback for OPS

In a significant setback for expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction, prohibiting him from utilizing the party’s official letterhead, ‘two leaves’ symbol, party flag, or even claiming affiliation as a primary member or coordinator.

The ruling, delivered by Justice N. Sathish Kumar, comes in response to a series of applications filed by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking interim relief until the resolution of a civil suit aimed at securing a permanent injunction against Panneerselvam.

Pananerselvam, who was ousted from the primary membership of the party by its general council on July 11, 2022, has faced accusations of engaging in anti-party activities, including the alleged ransacking of the party’s headquarters. Despite legal challenges to his expulsion, Panneerselvam failed to secure favorable rulings, leading to his continued exclusion from party ranks.

The legal dispute escalated further when, on April 20, 2023, an individual named K. Kumar filed a nomination to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections under the AIADMK banner, presenting forms signed by Panneerselvam claiming to hold the position of coordinator within the party.

Palaniswami’s plaint highlighted Panneerselvam’s persistent efforts to assert authority within the party, despite his expulsion and subsequent legal defeats. The court’s interim injunction serves as a decisive measure to prevent Panneerselvam from wielding any influence or legitimacy associated with AIADMK’s symbols and organizational structure.