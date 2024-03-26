IPL: CSK sets 207 for Gujarat Titans to win

In a high-octane clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings put up a commanding total of 206 runs for Gujarat Titans to chase. Put into bat by Gujarat Titans on a placid track, CSK’s batsmen displayed sheer dominance as they piled on the runs with conviction and flair.

The fireworks began early in the innings as CSK opener Rachin Raveendra launched a blitzkrieg. His aggressive approach set the tone for the innings, with boundaries and maximums flowing freely from his bat. He scored 46 runs off a mere 20 balls.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a composed knock of 46 runs off 36 balls. Despite a crucial dropped chance early in his innings by Sai Kishore, Gaikwad capitalized on the opportunity and held his ground on one end.

A late surge towards the end, propelled by Rizvi’s quickfire 14 runs off 6 balls and Mitchell’s steady contribution of 24 runs off 20 balls, further bolstered CSK’s total, leaving the Titans with a daunting target to chase.

Dubey emerged as the standout performer for CSK, notching up two boundaries and five maximums en route to his explosive innings, which played a pivotal role in setting up the imposing total. He scored 51 in 23 balls.

While Titans’ Rashid Khan managed to scalp two wickets, his economical spell was overshadowed by the relentless onslaught from the CSK batsmen.