Liquor case: CBI arrests Kavitha inside Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation inside Tihar Jail over an alleged money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. The arrest comes days after the probe agency questioned her in jail, where she is in judicial custody.

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the “South Group,” which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of ₹ 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The 46-year-old had been arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of ₹ 100 crore was allegedly paid to the AAP in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The CBI officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday to question Kavitha on these aspects of the case.

Kavitha, in a letter to the court, said that the investigation by central agencies – which she called a “media trial” – has hit her reputation and invaded her privacy.

