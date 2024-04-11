Modi confident of third term as PM

New Delhi: In a candid and exclusive interview with Newsweek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delved into his governance approach and outlined his vision for India as he prepares to embark on a historic third term.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, PM Modi reflected on his legacy and the transformative journey of India under his leadership.

Contrary to the conventional trend of waning support for governments after two terms, PM Modi highlighted India’s exceptional case of increasing popular support for his administration. He attributed this phenomenon to the government’s robust track record of delivering on promises and its unwavering commitment to inclusive growth encapsulated in the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

One of the focal points of the interview was India’s emergence as a global player. PM Modi emphasized the nation’s rapid economic growth and expanding influence on the global stage, underlining India’s significant demographic dividend and its pivotal role in global affairs, particularly in relation to India’s strategic partnership with the United States.

Infrastructure development and environmental sustainability were also key topics of discussion. PM Modi highlighted India’s accelerated infrastructure growth over the past decade, including a significant expansion of the National Highways network and airport infrastructure. He underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable development, citing initiatives such as solar-powered pumps, energy-efficient measures, and progress towards fulfilling energy commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement.

In emphasizing India’s democratic ethos, PM Modi reiterated the deep-rooted democratic values ingrained in Indian society. He also reaffirmed the government’s focus on women-led development, citing legislative measures such as the Women Reservation Bill and advancements in women’s welfare, including maternity benefits and increased participation across various sectors.

The interview also touched upon the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. PM Modi hailed the region’s newfound optimism and development prospects, inviting observers to witness firsthand the positive developments and economic opportunities emerging in the region, signaling a shift towards peace and prosperity.

Reflecting on the historic Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, PM Modi described it as a momentous occasion symbolizing national unity and cultural heritage. He shared personal insights into the significance of the event and its resonance with the aspirations of millions of devotees across the country.

Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving every Indian and ensuring a life of dignity and fulfillment for all. Downplaying concerns about his personal legacy, he emphasized instead the transformative impact he aims to achieve in the lives of citizens. Modi affirmed his dedication to realizing the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, signaling continued focus and determination in his governance approach.