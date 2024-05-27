Indian women’s hockey team loses to Argentina

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its winless streak in the Belgium leg of the FIH Pro League, slumping to 0-3 defeat againstArgentina here on Sunday.

Celina Di Santo (1st minute), Maria Campoy (39th) and Maria Granatto (47th) scored for Argentina in India’s final match of the Belgium leg.

Argentina stormed ahead in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle, where Di Santo deflected in Granatto’s shot to score their first goal.

As India struggled to play out of their half, a period of Argentinian dominance followed, resulting in a penalty corner eight minutes into the game, but they failed to extend their lead.

India began stringing a few passes together and got into the game. They forced Argentine goalkeeper Clara Barberi into action after a low drive into the circle from Udita found Lalremsiami, who failed to score from close range.