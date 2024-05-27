Super six by Shijit

A six-wicket haul by Shijit Chandran for Fine Star CA helped his team defeat Seshadri MCC by 108 runs in a I division match if the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24.

I Division

Thiruvallur CC 181 in 36.1 overs (K. Bharath Kumar 41 , S. Yogesh 33 , M. Sarath 26 , P. Dinesh Kumar 34 , M. Pasupathy Chandran (las) 5/36) beat Korattur CC 156 in 35 overs (R. Ramkumar 33 , B. Akshay 34 n.o. , R. Paul Johnson 3/44 , R.G. Barat Raj 3/50)

Fine Star CA 254/7 in 45 overs (K Sriram 79, P Shijit Chandran 64, Akash Sumra 58) beat Seshadhri MCC 146 in 36.2 Overs (G Shailender 54, R Amaran 33, P Shijit Chandran (offie) 6/29)

II Division

Wheels India RC 57 in 13.3 overs (R Rajaguru (ramp) 5/29, V Aakash 3/13) lost to Mugappair CC 61/4 in 13 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 29)

Universal CC 139/9 in 30 overs (B Gowtham 40, TS Santhosh Kumar 4/39) lost to Ebenezer CA 143/2 in 15.5 overs (R Krishna Sai 44, S Mohanraj 57 n.o)

III Division

Sundar CC 149/5 in 30 overs (M Manikka Ram 49, R Jayaprakash 51 n.o) lost to Autolec ERC 153/4 in 26.1 overs (R Janakiraman 92 n.o, M B Pranav 27 n.o)

Sundar CC 153 in 27.2 overs (S Soundarapandian 25, I Junaid Mustaq 43, M Dinesh Kumar 4/61, N Senthil 3/36) lost to WABCO India RC 154/3 in 23.2 overs (U Raghul 82 n.o, M Rakshan 48 n.o, R Sabharinath 3/48).