Rains cause water stagnation in Chennai

Rains lashed Chennai late on Wednesday night, leading to widespread water stagnation and causing significant disruptions across the city. Reports indicate that several areas within the city, as well as suburban regions, saw water-logging.

In the city, key locations such as Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Mogappair, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Ayanavaram, and Kodambakkam have reported substantial waterlogging. The suburban areas of Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, and Ambattur are also experiencing moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The heavy downpour has led to power cuts and voltage fluctuations in many areas, compounding the difficulties faced by residents. Those returning home from work late at night were particularly affected by these disruptions, with many finding it challenging to navigate through waterlogged streets.