CM Stalin pays tribute to slain BSP leader Armstrong

In a gesture of solidarity and condolence, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the residence of the late BSP Tamil Nadu leader Armstrong this morning in Chennai.

Armstrong, tragically murdered by a gang in Perambur on Saturday, was remembered with a floral tribute from the Chief Minister, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to Armstrong’s grieving family.

Accompanied by State HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu, CM Stalin spent time with Armstrong’s wife, offering his sympathies and assurance. He promised that the perpetrators involved in the heinous crime would be dealt with severely, emphasising that justice would be served swiftly and unequivocally.

“The loss of Armstrong is a deep wound for his family, friends, and the community he served. We will ensure that those responsible for this brutal act are brought to justice,” said the Chief Minister during his visit.

The murder of Armstrong has sent shockwaves through the state, prompting a strong response from the government and law enforcement agencies.