DMK criticises AIADMK’s claim over Arunthathiyar Reservation

The ruling DMK has strongly criticized AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for attempting to take credit for the Arunthathiyar reservation, a move that the DMK claims the AIADMK initially opposed. In a sharp rebuke issued recently, DMK leaders accused the principal opposition party of hypocrisy and called for introspection over their contradictory stance on the issue.

The controversy centers around the compartmental reservation for the Arunthathiyar community, a marginalized group within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The AIADMK, under the leadership of the late J Jayalalithaa, had previously argued that the state government did not have the authority to grant such reservations and that it was solely within the purview of the union government.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s stance, DMK deputy general secretary ‘Anthiyur’ Selvaraj and State minister Mathiventhan pointed out that Jayalalithaa had explicitly stated on November 29, 2008, that the State government lacked the power to implement compartmental reservations for Arunthathiyars. The DMK leaders highlighted this contradiction in response to the AIADMK’s recent claims of credit for the reservation.

The DMK leaders emphasized that the recent court verdict upholding the state governments’ authority to grant compartmental reservations within the Dalit quota has exposed the falsehoods perpetuated by the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa’s leadership. The ruling party asserted that the AIADMK’s current leadership, particularly EPS, should be ashamed of their party’s history of opposing the very policy they now seek to champion.

“EPS might do well to revisit the statement issued by Jayalalithaa on the issue in 2008,” the DMK leaders suggested, questioning whether EPS would dare to contradict the position held by Jayalalithaa.

The DMK’s criticism comes at a time when the AIADMK is trying to strengthen its position as the principal opposition in Tamil Nadu. By calling out the AIADMK’s inconsistencies, the DMK aims to undermine the credibility of its rival party, particularly in the eyes of marginalized communities like the Arunthathiyars.

This clash over the Arunthathiyar reservation is emblematic of the broader political battle between the two Dravidian parties, with each seeking to secure the support of the state’s diverse electorate by aligning themselves with policies that promote social justice and inclusivity.

The DMK’s pointed criticism of the AIADMK’s claim over the Arunthathiyar reservation highlights the ongoing political rivalry in Tamil Nadu, with both parties jostling for moral and political superiority. As the debate over social justice policies continues, it remains to be seen how this confrontation will impact the standing of both parties among the State’s voters.