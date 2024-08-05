Ramadoss takes a dig at NTA

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has expressed strong criticism towards the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its handling of the NEET-PG 2024 exam centre allotments. The exam, which is a gateway to postgraduate medical seats, is set to take place on August 11, 2024. However, the release of the exam centre details has sparked outrage among aspirants, with many being assigned centres located in other states or at distances as far as 700 kilometers from their residences.

In a statement, Ramadoss highlighted the distress and financial burden placed on candidates due to these allotments. He recalled the recent history of disruptions, noting that the NEET-PG exam had been originally scheduled for June 2024 but was abruptly cancelled at the last minute. This cancellation left many aspirants stranded after they had already traveled to their respective exam centres, incurring significant expenses.

“The aspirants incurred huge expenses in June as most of them had reached the locations of the exam centres. As they have been assigned centres in other states again, they cannot spend again,” Ramadoss stated, underscoring the challenges faced by students who now find themselves in a similar predicament.

Ramadoss further criticized the NTA for failing to uphold its earlier assurance. According to the PMK leader, the testing agency had previously allowed candidates to select four preferred cities for their exam centres and promised that one of these choices would be honored. However, the latest allotment has disregarded these preferences, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among aspirants.

In light of these concerns, Ramadoss urged the NTA to reconsider its current allotment strategy. He called for the cancellation of the existing exam centre assignments and recommended that new centres be allocated in one of the four cities initially chosen by the candidates. This, he argued, would alleviate the unnecessary strain and financial burden on students, ensuring a fair and accessible examination process.

The NTA has yet to respond to these demands. As the exam date approaches, the concerns raised by Ramadoss resonate with many aspirants who are anxiously awaiting a resolution to this issue.