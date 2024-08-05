Stalin inaugurates renovated Children’s Nature Park

The newly remodeled Children’s Park in Guindy, now rebranded as the Children’s Nature Park, was officially inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Spanning 22 acres, the park has undergone significant upgrades aimed at enhancing the visitor experience, particularly for children, at a cost of ₹30 crore. The project was funded through a combination of ₹20 crore from the State government and additional contributions from corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

One of the park’s main attractions is a vast aviary that houses a variety of bird species typically found in Vedanthangal, such as painted storks, white ibis, grey pelicans, spoonbills, and night herons. The aviary is an impressive structure, covering nearly 30,000 square feet and standing over 30 feet tall. This addition is expected to be a major draw for visitors, offering a unique opportunity to observe these birds in a naturalistic setting.

The renovation also included a comprehensive upgrade to the park’s facilities. The ticketing system now features additional counters and modern QR-based payment options, improving accessibility and convenience for visitors. Ticket prices are set at ₹60 for adults and ₹10 for children, making it an affordable outing for families.

Among the new amenities is an air-conditioned library stocked with around 1,000 books, catering to both children and adults. This facility is designed to promote reading and learning in a comfortable environment. Additionally, the park now boasts a Wildlife Awareness Centre, new enclosures for various animals such as mouse deer, barking deer, blackbuck, and gharial, as well as improved fencing, refurbished washrooms, water dispensers, and enhanced security with closed-circuit television cameras.

To enrich the educational experience, LED information boards have been installed near all animal enclosures, providing visitors with detailed information about the species on display. The park is home to several mammals, including jackals, palm civets, porcupines, sambar deer, and spotted deer, offering a diverse glimpse into the region’s wildlife.

Visitors can also enjoy dining at two new cafeterias within the park. The stylish Zoo Cafe is conveniently located opposite the ticket counters, while the Muyal Cafe offers a dining option within the park’s premises, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

At the inauguration event, Chief Minister Stalin also flagged off nine vehicles donated to the Forest Department. These vehicles are intended for use in wildlife rescues and to combat forest fires, reflecting the government’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The event was attended by several key figures, including Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena. Their presence underscored the significance of the park’s transformation as part of the state’s broader environmental and educational initiatives.

The remodelled Children’s Nature Park in Guindy is set to become a major attraction for both locals and tourists, providing a valuable space for education, recreation, and conservation awareness.