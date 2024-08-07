Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor as running mate

Washington, Aug 7: Kamala Harris on Tuesday picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 White House race. Washington, Aug 7: Kamala Harris on Tuesday picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 White House race.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Tim Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work,” said Harris on X.

The VP’s photo banner on social media platform X was also changed to reflect the decision.

Walz, a former teacher and member of the US Army National Guard, had emerged as a frontrunner in recent weeks. He is seen as a strong candidate who can appeal to rural, white voters and has championed popular progressive policies.

Walz has also gained attention for his effective attacks on Donald Trump and JD Vance, which the Harris campaign has embraced.