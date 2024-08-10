IMD predicts moderate rains in Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a report indicating a likelihood of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in certain areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Additionally, strong surface winds may blow at speeds of up to 40 km/h.

For tomorrow, heavy rainfall is expected in a few places across the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur. This pattern of heavy rain is likely to persist in most of these districts until the 13th of this month.

The central, southeastern, southwestern, and adjacent southeastern regions of the Bay of Bengal may experience cyclonic winds with speeds reaching 40 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 55 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to avoid these regions until the 13 August due to the hazardous conditions.