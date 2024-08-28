EPS criticises Centre’s influence on Education Policy

Chennai: In a recent statement, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accused the Central Government of undermining human resources by imposing its policies on the education sector.

His criticism comes in response to the delay in releasing funds for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme, which is vital for the development of education in Tamil Nadu.

EPS argued that the Central Government’s insistence on attaching conditions to the release of educational funds is unacceptable. He further accused the Central Government of disrupting the education sector by enforcing its own policies, thereby destabilizing the country’s human resources.

EPS also referred to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate release of the first installment of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The Chief Minister’s request highlights the pressing need for these funds to ensure the continuation of educational development in the state.

EPS did not spare the DMK government from criticism, accusing it of playing a double game, similar to the NEET issue. He questioned why the Chief Minister has not taken steps to abolish NEET or to move education to the State List, where the state would have more control over educational policies

In his statement, EPS expressed his condemnation of both the Central Government for withholding the funds and the DMK Government for failing to secure the necessary financial support for Tamil Nadu’s education sector. He criticized Chief Minister Stalin for not pressuring the Central Government enough to address the state’s issues and suggested that the compromises made by the DMK with the BJP have resulted in a failure to resolve critical problems affecting Tamil Nadu.

EPS concluded by stating that the ongoing political theatrics between the Central and State Governments have worsened the situation for students in Tamil Nadu, further complicating their educational journey.