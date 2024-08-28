Vijay to hold first party conference on Sept 23 in Vikravandi

Chennai: With the date set for the first conference of actor Vijay’s newly launched political party, the Tamil Nadu Makkal Veerathikazhagam (TVK), preparations are intensifying among party officials and fans.

The conference is scheduled to take place on September 23 in Vikravandi, near V.Salai, and is expected to be a significant milestone for the party.

Unlike others who have hinted at entering politics but never followed through, Vijay has shown his commitment by officially launching his party and confirming his intent to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party has already unveiled its name, flag, and even a party anthem. The upcoming conference is seen as a crucial event to outline the party’s ideology and objectives.

In the lead-up to the conference, there has been much speculation about potential alliances, including rumors of a partnership with Seeman. Initially, districts like Trichy, Salem, and Madurai were considered as potential venues for the conference. However, when those locations did not materialize, Vikravandi was chosen as the venue.

It is now official that the first party conference will be held on September 23 at V.Salai, near Vikravandi. Given the importance of this inaugural event, party leaders, including General Secretary Puschi Anand, are meticulously overseeing the preparations to ensure everything goes smoothly.

To secure permission for the event, party general secretary Bussy Anand submitted a formal request to the Villupuram district SP’s office. Since the SP was unavailable at the time, the request was handed over to the DSP, Thirumalai. The request seeks permission and security arrangements for the conference, which will be held on a 85-acre plot with designated areas for parking on either side.

As the preparations gain momentum, party officials are working tirelessly to organize the event. Discussions are in full swing on how to mobilize supporters, the number of vehicles required, and coordinating the participation of district officials and party members. The party aims to make the conference a resounding success, marking a strong start to its political journey.