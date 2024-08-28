Man dies after being run over by Tamil actress’ car

Chennai: A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night in Jafferkhanpet when a man, allegedly in an inebriated state, was run over by a car.

The incident took place around 8 pm at the junction of Pachaiyappas Street and V M Balakrishnan Street.

The car involved in the accident is owned by small-time actor Rekha Nair. According to the police, Rekha Nair was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident; her driver, 25-year-old T. Pandi, was behind the wheel.

The accident happened as the car was making a turn near a TASMAC outlet and ran over the man, later identified as 55-year-old Manjan. Manjan, a casual laborer, was a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Jafferkhanpet (west).

Passersby who witnessed the accident immediately intervened, stopping the car and alerting the police. Manjan was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later that night.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing has arrested T. Pandi, who has been booked in connection with the accident. The incident is currently under investigation.