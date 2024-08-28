Gold price increases by Rs 168 per sovereign

Chennai: In a significant development for gold buyers, the price of gold has increased by Rs 168 per sovereign.

This surge has brought the current price of one sovereign of gold to Rs 43,032.

The hike in gold prices is attributed to various global and domestic factors, including fluctuations in international gold rates and the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. Investors and consumers alike are closely monitoring the market, as gold continues to be a preferred investment option during times of economic uncertainty.

With the festive season approaching, this rise in gold prices could impact consumer purchasing decisions. Jewelry buyers may find themselves paying more for their desired pieces, while investors in gold are likely to see a positive return on their investments.

The gold market remains volatile, and further fluctuations in prices are expected in the coming days.