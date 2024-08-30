Djokovic advances as Djere retires injured in US Open

New York, Aug 30: Defending champion Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday following an injury retirement by Laslo Djere, with Djokovic leading 6-4, 6-4, 2-0.

The clash, which last year required five sets to determine a victor, seemed poised for another dramatic encounter as Djere took a break in the second set. However, the unseeded Serb suffered an injury midway through the set, impacting his performance.

Djokovic, who struggled with rustiness in his opening match and faced challenging conditions at Flushing Meadows, was seen using ice towels during changeovers to cool down. Despite these hurdles, he managed to secure a break in the 10th game of the first set, capitalizing on Djere’s errors.

Djere initially gained momentum by breaking Djokovic in the third game of the second set and held serve with a powerful ace. Yet, his match deteriorated after he appeared to hurt himself during the eighth game. Following a medical timeout, Djere was treated for an abdomen and lower back issue but eventually retired just seven minutes into the third set.

Djokovic expressed disappointment over the abrupt end, stating, “It’s not what we want. It’s not what the crowd wants. It should have been his second set, honestly.”

The four-time U.S. Open champion now faces Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round. Djokovic reflected on Djere’s injury, noting, “He obviously had an injury that took him out of the tour for some time and he’s struggling to come back physically to his level.