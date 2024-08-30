Man U’s Mason Mount faces injury setback

London, Aug 30: Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will miss several games due to a minor muscle injury, the club confirmed on Thursday. Mount, who started both of United’s league matches this season, sustained the injury during last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old was substituted at halftime in that match.

The injury marks another setback for Mount, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea in July 2023 for around £55 million ($72.48 million). Last season, he struggled with injuries, managing only 20 appearances. He previously suffered a hamstring injury in August and a calf injury in November, which sidelined him for four months.

Mount expressed his frustration on social media, stating, “During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue. I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for a few games. I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

In addition to Mount, United will be without forward Rasmus Hojlund and defenders Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof for Sunday’s league match against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mount was also excluded from interim manager Lee Carsley’s squad for England’s upcoming Nations League matches against Ireland in Dublin on September 7 and Finland at Wembley three days later.