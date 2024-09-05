Rahul promises restoration of statehood in poll rallies in J-K

Kickstarting the Congress’ election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said restoring statehood to J-K will be the first decision of the INDIA bloc when it comes to power at the Centre if the Modi government fails to so after the assembly polls.

Addressing rallies in Dooru and Banihal assembly seats, Gandhi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a “21st-century king” and all benefits are being given to people from “outside” the UT.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha expressed confidence that the Congress’ alliance government will be formed next month in J-K.

Gandhi attacked the Modi government, saying it had snatched people’s rights and committed injustice to J-K by reducing it to a Union Territory.

Restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a responsibility of not only the Congress party or INDIA bloc but of every citizen of the country,” he said.s

He id his party wanted the statehood to be restored before the holding of assembly polls but the BJP wanted to do it after the elections.

“We will ensure the return to statehood, whether the BJP wants it or not. We will pressure the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure the restoration of statehood,” the Congress leader said.