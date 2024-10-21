TN govt announces special buses for Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the operation of 11,176 special buses from Chennai to help passengers travel to their hometowns during the Deepavali holidays. The Tamil Nadu government has announced the operation of 11,176 special buses from Chennai to help passengers travel to their hometowns during the Deepavali holidays.

This decision came during a consultation meeting led by Transport Minister S.S. Sivashankar. In total, 14,016 buses will be in service across the state from October 28 to 30, alongside regular services.

The special buses will depart from major terminals, including the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Koyambedu Bus Terminus (CMBT), and Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT), as reported by Thanthi TV.

Buses from Kilambakkam will travel to locations such as Puducherry, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Vandavasi, and Kumbakonam. Koyambedu will provide services to Kancheepuram and Vellore, while Madhavaram will operate routes to Tiruchy, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.

In addition, 9,441 buses will be available for the return journey to Chennai from November 2 to 4, with 2,910 buses scheduled for other districts. Approximately 583,000 people are expected to travel home for the festival.