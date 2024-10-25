Fishermen issue: CM Stalin writes to EAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to the Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention for the release of 128 Tamil Nadu fishermen and 199 fishing boats currently detained in Sri Lankan prisons. This request comes amid growing concerns over repeated incidents involving Indian fishermen being apprehended while fishing near the maritime boundary.

In a recent incident on October 23, sixteen fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. These fishermen were reportedly fishing in the Neduntheevu (Delft Island) area when they allegedly crossed the maritime boundary, leading to their arrest. The recurring arrests have caused distress for fishermen and their families, who rely on fishing as their primary source of livelihood.

Chief Minister Stalin’s letter emphasizes the ongoing strain on Tamil fishermen and the urgent need for diplomatic measures to prevent future detentions. He has also urged the Indian government to expedite efforts for the release of the detained fishermen and their boats. Stalin expressed hope that the proposed actions from the joint working committee would provide a permanent solution to these challenges, alleviating the hardships faced by the fishing community.

The letter highlights the Chief Minister’s confidence that a concerted diplomatic approach will pave the way for a lasting resolution, ensuring security and stability for Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.