Thirumavalavan Criticizes Seeman, Defends DMK Alliance Stability Amid Speculation

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed rumors of cracks within the DMK-led alliance and criticized BJP and NTK leader Seeman for creating divisive narratives.

Responding to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent remarks, Thirumavalavan stated, “Palaniswami may desire and hope for fractures within the DMK alliance, but his wishful thinking will not materialize. While differences may arise among alliance parties during discussions, CM Stalin has clearly stated that there will be no divisions, and the VCK stands by this.”

Thirumavalavan also addressed the ongoing debate surrounding Dravidian and Tamil identities. He criticized attempts by certain groups to separate the two, suggesting that this aligns with the agenda of Sangh Parivar outfits. “The BJP, RSS, and Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi want to exploit this divide,” he remarked.

He specifically took aim at Seeman, accusing him of echoing BJP’s expectations. “What Seeman says aligns with the BJP’s goals. His arguments against the DMK are not just political opposition but rooted in a larger anti-Dravidian sentiment.”

Thirumavalavan emphasized that “Dravidian” refers to a cultural identity, which stands in opposition to the Aryan concept. He traced the term back to Pandit Ayothidass before the time of E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) and C.N. Annadurai. He argued that Seeman’s distinction between Tamil and Dravidian identities lacks logic, stating, “Dravidian and Tamil identities are interconnected, though distinct. The Dravidian race is not a national identity, and Tamil is not merely a cultural heritage; both are essential parts of our identity.”

Thirumavalavan concluded by warning that opposing the Dravidian identity in the guise of criticizing the DMK could lead to racial divisiveness, urging leaders to avoid confusing the public.