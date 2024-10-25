Police seeks clarification on action against Irfan in umbilical cord cutting controversy

The Chennai police have written to the Directorate of Public Health and Rural Welfare seeking clarification on the appropriate action to be taken against YouTuber Irfan, who is involved in a controversial incident related to the cutting of an umbilical cord.

Irfan, a Chennai-based YouTuber, shared a video on July 24 showing him cutting his wife Asiba’s umbilical cord during the birth of their child at a private hospital. The video, recorded in the operating room, sparked widespread criticism. Following the controversy, the hospital was ordered to shut down for 10 days, and a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the institution.

Additionally, a formal complaint was filed by the Directorate of Public Health and Rural Welfare against both the obstetrician, Dr. Nivedhitha, who oversaw the delivery, and Irfan at the Semmancheri Police Station, calling for further action.

In light of the situation, the Semmancheri police have now written to the Directorate, asking for clarification on the specific legal provisions under which action should be initiated against Irfan.

Health Minister’s Statement:

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressed the issue, stating that action has already been taken against the hospital involved. He also confirmed that Irfan, who is currently abroad, has been issued a notice, and legal action will be taken upon his return to Tamil Nadu. The Minister reassured the public that there has been no delay in the process, and the matter is being handled according to the law.

This controversy has sparked significant debate over privacy, medical ethics, and the responsibilities of individuals sharing sensitive content on public platforms.