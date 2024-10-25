The Stealer bags awards at International Film Festivals

Directed by Jagadeesh Kanna, former assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Menon, the film The Stealer has been creating waves at international film festivals. The cast includes Gopinath Shankar, Vignesh Chellappan, Siva K.M., Ponni Suresh, Harshitha, Satheeshkumar B., Srinivas Ganesh, Madan Sharma, Karthikeyan Sundar, Abhishek Thangamani, Balajiram, and Krupamol Das. Cinematography is by Sivanand Gandhi, while Arul Deni and Bijorn Surrao have composed the music. The film has been produced by C.N. Kumar under Sri Manikkamman Ventures. Directed by Jagadeesh Kanna, former assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Menon, the film The Stealer has been creating waves at international film festivals. The cast includes Gopinath Shankar, Vignesh Chellappan, Siva K.M., Ponni Suresh, Harshitha, Satheeshkumar B., Srinivas Ganesh, Madan Sharma, Karthikeyan Sundar, Abhishek Thangamani, Balajiram, and Krupamol Das. Cinematography is by Sivanand Gandhi, while Arul Deni and Bijorn Surrao have composed the music. The film has been produced by C.N. Kumar under Sri Manikkamman Ventures.

Speaking about The Stealer, director Jagadeesh Kanna shared that the film is inspired by a true story. With the rise of IT companies in recent years, this story is set in an IT firm where a laptop suddenly goes missing among a group of employees. The plot revolves around the questions of what happened to the laptop, who stole it, and whether it was ever recovered. The film sheds light on the frustrations and challenges faced by IT professionals.

The Stealer has so far been selected for screening at 14 international film festivals and has won 8 awards. The festivals include those in countries like Pakistan, Italy, Georgia, Moldova, and Rome, among others