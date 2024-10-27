Cadres gather in large numbers for TVK meet in Vikkaravandi 

The TVK, led by actor Vijay, is holding its first-ever state conference today at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district, setting the stage for a monumental event in the state’s political landscape. Meticulous arrangements have been made for the large turnout expected at this historic conference.

Grand Facilities and Logistics

To accommodate the anticipated crowd, water tanks have been set up every 3 kilometers around the venue, ensuring sufficient hydration for attendees. A total of 20,000 electric lights illuminate the area, enhancing the vibrancy and visibility of the venue. Four designated parking lots, covering 200 acres, have been arranged for the convenience of attendees. Additionally, 72 large LED screens have been installed to ensure everyone has a clear view of the proceedings. Vijay has continuously appealed to volunteers and supporters to uphold discipline throughout the event.

The conference is set to conclude by 9 p.m., allowing the crowd enough time to exit the venue smoothly, as leaving Villupuram is expected to take around three hours due to the expected attendance. Organizers estimate that over 150,000 people from various parts of the state will gather, underlining the extensive logistical planning required to handle such a large audience.

Agenda Highlights and Vijay’s Address

Kicking off the event, a documentary video tracing TVK’s transformation from a fan club to a public movement and finally into a political party will be released by General Secretary Ananda at 3:30 p.m. Following this, Vijay will hoist the party’s flag, marking a significant moment in TVK’s history. Key policies, party goals, and an official resolution for the first state conference will also be presented.

Vijay’s highly anticipated speech, initially scheduled for two hours, is expected to last between 45 minutes to one hour, where he is likely to outline his vision for TVK and the future of Tamil Nadu.

Eager Crowds Gather

With fans and supporters arriving in large numbers, the atmosphere at the conference site is charged with enthusiasm and anticipation.