Dubbing begins for Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi

The much-awaited film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has officially entered the dubbing phase, as announced by Lyca Productions. The production house, which is bankrolling the project, shared the update on social media, building excitement among fans. Although the film’s release date remains under wraps, anticipation is high for what promises to be a gripping action experience. The much-awaited film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has officially entered the dubbing phase, as announced by Lyca Productions. The production house, which is bankrolling the project, shared the update on social media, building excitement among fans. Although the film’s release date remains under wraps, anticipation is high for what promises to be a gripping action experience.

The shooting for Vidaamuyarchi commenced in October 2023. Initially, the film was set to be directed by Vignesh Shivan; however, Magizh Thirumeni later took the director’s chair, adding his unique touch to the project.

The technical team behind Vidaamuyarchi is packed with renowned names, including cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor NB Srikanth, and celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have already been secured by Netflix, hinting at a strong digital presence following its theatrical run.

In addition to Ajith, the star-studded cast of Vidaamuyarchi features Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair. With this ensemble and the film progressing steadily through production stages, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to deliver a thrilling experience, blending action and drama under Thirumeni’s direction. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates and the announcements.