Jayam Ravi’s ‘Brother’ trailer promises an entertainer

The much-anticipated trailer of Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Brother, directed by Rajesh M, has dropped, giving fans a sneak peek into a quirky yet chaotic story. The over-two-minute trailer showcases Ravi as a law student who seems determined to shake things up wherever he goes.

In Brother, Jayam Ravi takes on the role of an eternally delayed law student who hasn’t quite managed to graduate. His actions, often comedic and impulsive, seem to bring trouble both to his family and to those around him. As events unfold, he finds himself in the scenic town of Ooty, where he encounters his love interest, and, true to form, manages to stir up more chaos in this new setting.

While the storyline remains largely under wraps, the trailer hints at a classic mix of humor and drama as the protagonist navigates the consequences of his reckless behavior. This narrative marks director Rajesh M’s signature comedic style, and fans are eager to see how Ravi’s character evolves throughout the film.

The film’s stellar supporting cast adds another layer of depth to the story, featuring notable actors like Priyanka Mohan, Bhoomika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Natty, Seetha, Achyuth Kumar, MS Bhaskar, Rao Ramesh, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Bhoomika Chawla’s appearance as a family member offers a heartfelt dynamic, which is likely to resonate with audiences, while Priyanka Mohan’s role as the love interest injects the romance angle into the narrative.

Brother also brings back celebrated composer Harris Jayaraj, marking his fourth collaboration with Jayam Ravi after Dhaam Dhoom (2008), Engeyum Kadhal (2011), and Vanamagan (2017). Jayaraj’s collaboration with Rajesh adds to the musical anticipation, with fans looking forward to a memorable soundtrack akin to their hit Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012).

The film’s technical crew is equally impressive. Cinematographer Vivekanand Santhosham captures both the lively and scenic elements of the storyline, while editor Abisish Joseph handles the pacing, ensuring that the comedic timing and transitions hit the right mark.

Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Brother is set to light up screens on October 31, Diwali day. This festival release, however, means it will face strong competition at the box office, clashing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Kavin’s Bloody Beggar. This high-stakes release promises an interesting clash as fans of Tamil cinema gear up for a Diwali filled with diverse film choices.