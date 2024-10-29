Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Saaree’ to explore social media obsession 

Trailblazing filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his fearless approach and genre-defying films, is back with his latest production, Saaree, directed by Giri Krishna. Following the recent re-release of Varma’s horror classic Bhoot across Indian cities for Halloween, the veteran filmmaker is now preparing to bring Saaree to theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024. Trailblazing filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his fearless approach and genre-defying films, is back with his latest production, Saaree, directed by Giri Krishna. Following the recent re-release of Varma’s horror classic Bhoot across Indian cities for Halloween, the veteran filmmaker is now preparing to bring Saaree to theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024.

Saaree dives into a modern-day horror—social media obsession and its darker consequences. The film carries the chilling theme, “Too Much Love Can Be Scary,” and centers around the frightening obsession and stalking that can stem from an unchecked infatuation. Starring Aaradhya as the enigmatic “Girl in Saaree” and Satya Yadu as the “Scary Lover,” the story explores how personal boundaries can be blurred on social media platforms like Instagram, placing unsuspecting users in vulnerable and dangerous situations.

The narrative highlights the risks faced by young women on social media, where innocent interactions can spiral into haunting episodes of stalking. Varma and Krishna’s latest venture promises to showcase a suspense-filled journey, capturing the emotional turmoil and tension that arise from such disturbing scenarios. Fans of Ram Gopal Varma’s gritty realism can expect Saaree to weave these social issues into a thriller that is both grounded and unnerving.

Produced by Ram Gopal Varma and Ravi Varma under RGV/Aarvi Production, Saaree will be released in multiple languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam—catering to a broad audience across India.