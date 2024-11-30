Sundeep Kishan to lead Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut

In an exciting development for the Tamil film industry, actor Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, will make his directorial debut with a film backed by the prestigious production house, Lyca Productions. After more than a year of anticipation, Lyca announced on Friday that the film will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Additionally, the film will feature music by Thaman S and editing by Praveen KL, though other details such as the cinematographer and the rest of the cast are yet to be disclosed. The untitled film has been tentatively referred to as Jason Sanjay 01 and Sundeep Kishan 31, with Lyca Productions’ involvement as a significant boost to the project’s prominence. In an exciting development for the Tamil film industry, actor Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, will make his directorial debut with a film backed by the prestigious production house, Lyca Productions. After more than a year of anticipation, Lyca announced on Friday that the film will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Additionally, the film will feature music by Thaman S and editing by Praveen KL, though other details such as the cinematographer and the rest of the cast are yet to be disclosed. The untitled film has been tentatively referred to as Jason Sanjay 01 and Sundeep Kishan 31, with Lyca Productions’ involvement as a significant boost to the project’s prominence.

Jason Sanjay, who has pursued his filmmaking education with a degree in filmmaking from the United States and a screenwriting course from London, is stepping into the director’s chair with high expectations. In a statement last year, he expressed his honor in collaborating with Lyca Productions, a banner known for nurturing emerging talent. He highlighted the creative freedom granted to him in developing the film, which has allowed him to bring his vision to life. Jason’s passion for filmmaking, coupled with his international education, sets the stage for a promising debut.

Sundeep Kishan, a popular actor known for his versatile roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has been roped in to play the lead role. With several successful films to his credit, Kishan’s acting chops and dedication to his craft make him an ideal choice for Jason Sanjay’s debut project. The collaboration between a fresh director and an established actor is expected to bring a unique dynamic to the film, raising expectations for its outcome.

Music for the film will be composed by Thaman S, who has garnered immense popularity for his chart-topping soundtracks in recent years. His work in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Ghani has been well-received, and his involvement in Jason Sanjay’s debut film adds another layer of excitement for fans.

Praveen KL, one of the most sought-after editors in the industry, has also been brought on board to handle the film’s editing.

Lyca Productions, a leading name in the Tamil film industry, has been instrumental in producing some of the biggest hits in recent years. The production house’s latest venture includes two highly anticipated films: Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar, and L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role.