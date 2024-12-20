Ambedkar issue: Minister Raghupathi slams EPS for silence

Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathi criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for his silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged disrespectful remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathi criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for his silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged disrespectful remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a statement, Raghupathi said, “The entire nation is outraged over Amit Shah’s derogatory comments on Ambedkar. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly condemned the remarks and directed the DMK to participate in nationwide protests. The DMK has been staging protests across Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties voicing their dissent in Parliament as well. However, EPS has chosen to remain silent.”

The minister accused EPS of failing to oppose key issues such as the BJP’s push for “One Nation, One Election” and a judge’s controversial remarks about the Islamic community. He questioned EPS’s reluctance to criticize Amit Shah, suggesting a lack of commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals.

Raghupathi concluded by challenging EPS to demonstrate his knowledge of Ambedkar’s contributions, calling his inaction a betrayal of the people’s trust.