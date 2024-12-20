Seeman takes a dig at Vijay

NTK leader Seeman criticized Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay for his remarks on visiting flood-affected victims, calling it a “ritual.”

Addressing reporters, Seeman said, “It is not wrong that Vijay did not visit the flood-affected victims in person. His presence could have drawn large crowds, making security arrangements difficult for the police. However, referring to such visits as a ritual is unacceptable.”

Seeman emphasized the importance of leaders meeting people during times of crisis, calling it their fundamental duty. He added, “For the past two months, we have been working among the people, helping them recover. Leaders must stand with the people during hardships, and dismissing such actions as mere rituals undermines their significance.”

Seeman also questioned Vijay’s actions, asking, “If meeting flood victims is a ritual, why did Vijay visit the families of those who died due to illicit liquor or gunfire? Such selective compassion raises questions.”

He further criticized the BJP’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal, calling it a betrayal and condemned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for withholding approval on state-passed legislation. Seeman concluded, “Ambedkar’s name is invoked for political success, but his principles are ignored in practice.”