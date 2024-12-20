Two killed in accident at Mettur thermal power station

Mettur, Dec 20: A tragic accident at the Mettur Thermal Power Station claimed the lives of two workers and left more than five injured, who are currently receiving medical treatment. Mettur, Dec 20: A tragic accident at the Mettur Thermal Power Station claimed the lives of two workers and left more than five injured, who are currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred this evening at the sixth unit of the 840 MW thermal power station. Reports indicate that an ash pipeline and an upper structure collapsed unexpectedly, trapping workers. The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh and Palanisamy, both contract laborers.

Five injured workers have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, while rescue efforts are underway to locate others who may still be trapped. Following the incident, power generation at the unit has been temporarily halted.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and safety measures at the facility are under scrutiny.