Sri Lankan Navy detains 16 more TN fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen on Tuesday near Nedantheevu, alleging that they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entered its waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy also seized two mechanised fishing boats of the fishermen.

The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kangesan Port Navy Camp for further questioning.

On Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly chased away more than 1,500 fishermen from Rameswaram, who had ventured into the sea in over 300 boats after a five-day break.

According to sources, Sri Lankan Navy personnel on six patrol boats intercepted the fishermen mid-sea, allegedly destroying more than 10 fishing nets and forcing them to return to shore.

Since June 16, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats.

Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and calls for government intervention.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging them to prevent further arrests and boat seizures.

However, despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, intensifying fear among the fishing community. A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, highlighted the growing hardships faced by fishermen and their families.