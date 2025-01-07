DMK protests against Governor across TN

DMK cadres staged protests across Tamil Nadu today (Jan. 7) accusing Governor R.N. Ravi of disrespecting the State Assembly. The demonstration held in Saidapet saw the participation of DMK MP Kanimozhi and the party’s organizing secretary R.S. Bharathi, among others.

Earlier, R.S. Bharathi had announced that the DMK would hold statewide protests to condemn the Governor’s alleged transgressions and to criticize the AIADMK-BJP alliance for protecting him.

Following this call, protests were conducted across all districts of Tamil Nadu today. The DMK cadres accused the Governor of undermining the authority of the State Assembly.

In Saidapet, DMK MP Kanimozhi and R.S. Bharathi led the demonstration, where the protesters demanded the immediate recall of Governor R.N. Ravi, asserting that he does not respect the state’s governance. The protests witnessed the participation of a large number of DMK supporters.