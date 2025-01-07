Condolence resolution passed for late leaders; Assembly adjourned

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a condolence resolution today (Jan. 7) mourning the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress MLA E. Elangovan, and former MLA Thamizhmozhi Rajadattan. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a condolence resolution today (Jan. 7) mourning the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress MLA E. Elangovan, and former MLA Thamizhmozhi Rajadattan.

The first session of the Assembly for the year began yesterday (Jan. 6) at 9:30 a.m. Governor R.N. Ravi entered the Assembly at 9:29 a.m., and the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung. However, the Governor left the Assembly without delivering his customary address, which lasted only three minutes.

Speaker M. Appavu later read the portions from the printed Governor’s address. Minister Durai Murugan brought forth a resolution to record only the Speaker’s reading in the Assembly proceedings, which was passed through a voice vote.

The second day of the Assembly session convened today at 9:30 a.m. Speaker M. Appavu read a condolence resolution expressing grief over the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress MLA E. Elangovan, and former MLA Thamizhmozhi Rajadattan. Following this, the resolution was passed, and the Assembly was adjourned for the day.