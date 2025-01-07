No political questions, please, says Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth has reiterated his stance on avoiding political questions, asking reporters not to bring up the topic. Actor Rajinikanth has reiterated his stance on avoiding political questions, asking reporters not to bring up the topic.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Coolie, with the production progressing at a brisk pace.

The next schedule of Coolie is set to take place in Thailand. As part of this, Rajinikanth departed from Chennai to Thailand today (Jan. 7).

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth shared updates about the film. “About 70% of the Coolie shoot is complete. The next schedule will take place from January 13 to 25,” he said.

During the interaction, when a reporter attempted to ask a political question, Rajinikanth interrupted before the question was complete. “I have already stated not to ask me about politics. Okay, thank you,” he said and walked away.