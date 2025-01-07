‘No need to panic’

Two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with one case in Salem and the other in Chennai. The report added that the two cases involve children who are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the HMPV virus, the Tamil Nadu government has urged the public to wear masks in crowded and public areas.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, the HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. To address concerns surrounding the virus, a video conference was held between central health officials, Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary, and state health department officials.

During the meeting, the Union Health Ministry clarified that there is no need for panic regarding the HMPV virus. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government emphasized the importance of preventive measures, especially in public places.

“Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus. It has been part of the circulating flu virus in India for long. Hence, the majority of the Indian population has developed immunity against it,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi said.

He added that the “chances of a severe disease are very rare”.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

“Like for any other flu viruses, elderly people, children and people with comorbidities must take care. There is no need to create panic, and one should stop rumour-mongering in the public,” Salve said.

HMPV is nothing to panic about, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan said. “It’s a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild,” she said in a post on X. Dr Swaminathan urged people to take “normal precautions”, taken during a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor if severe symptoms.

The HMPV outbreak in China raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation. Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China have emerged on social media platforms, raising concerns.

Symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. Clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections, as per the CDC.

Box 1

HMPV symptoms

Cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Box 2

Precautions

Wear a mask, wash hands and avoid crowds.