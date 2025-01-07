TN benefited greatly under Manmohan’s tenure: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted the numerous projects Tamil Nadu received during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, including classical language status, Metro Rail, Hogenakkal combined drinking water project, and the Sethusamudram project. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted the numerous projects Tamil Nadu received during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, including classical language status, Metro Rail, Hogenakkal combined drinking water project, and the Sethusamudram project.

Speaking at an event where he unveiled a portrait of Congress MLA E. Elangovan, CM Stalin said:

“Dr. Manmohan Singh was respected globally as an economic visionary. Losing both Manmohan Singh and Elangovan in quick succession is a personal loss not just for the nation or the Congress party, but for me as well.”

He recalled Dr. Singh’s historic role as Finance Minister during a challenging economic period and his contributions as Prime Minister. “It was during Manmohan Singh’s tenure that Tamilians had significant representation in the Union Cabinet. Projects like classical language status, Metro Rail, Hogenakkal combined drinking water project, and the Sethusamudram project became realities for Tamil Nadu during his time,” Stalin said.

He also noted that Dr. Singh entrusted many crucial ministries to Tamil leaders, with 21 Tamil ministers serving during his decade-long government. “Manmohan Singh’s passing is an irreplaceable loss for Tamil Nadu. He was a leader who valued Tamil Nadu’s dreams and aspirations,” Stalin concluded.