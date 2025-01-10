Japan approves additional sanctions against Russia

Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions. Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday’s Cabinet the additional sanctions shows Japan’s commitment to the Group of Seven ‘s effort to strengthen sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has imposed several previous rounds of sanctions, and the latest step comes a month after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the country’s policy at an online G7 summit in mid-December.

“It is Japan’s contribution as part of the international effort toward achieving global peace and resolving the problems surrounding Ukraine because of Russian invasion,” Hayashi said.

According to a joint statement by Japan’s foreign, trade and finance ministries, 11 individuals, 29 organizations and three banks from Russia, as well as a North Korean and a Georgian bank that allegedly helped evade sanctions, were added to an asset freeze list.