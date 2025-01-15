Engaging fare

Director Vishnuvardhan makes a triumphant return to Tamil cinema with Nesippaya, a suspenseful drama blending romance and mystery set against the stunning backdrop of Portugal. Featuring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in lead roles, and an unforgettable performance by Kalki Koechlin, the film balances captivating visuals, emotional depth, and thrilling moments.

The story revolves around a young man’s quest to rescue his ex-girlfriend from a false murder accusation. While the premise is compelling, the film occasionally loses its grip with a drawn-out narrative. However, Vishnuvardhan’s direction ensures the audience remains engaged, thanks to visually rich sequences, including scenic streets, bike chases, and a gritty women’s prison setting.

Akash Murali makes a promising debut, showing glimpses of his brother Atharva Murali’s intensity while carving his own identity. Though there is room for emotional growth in his performance, his earnestness shines through. Aditi Shankar brings authenticity and charm to her role, especially in emotionally charged scenes.

Kalki Koechlin is the standout performer, commanding attention with her powerful screen presence and impactful dialogues. Her role elevates the narrative, adding layers of intrigue and intensity. Sarathkumar and Khushboo make brief yet memorable appearances, enriching the storyline.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music is a major highlight, with soulful compositions that amplify the film’s emotional core. Cameron Eric Bryson’s cinematography beautifully captures the allure of Portugal, adding to the film’s visual appeal.

While Nesippaya could benefit from sharper pacing and tighter storytelling, it remains a commendable effort. It successfully blends romance, mystery, and drama, delivering an engaging cinematic experience. For Vishnuvardhan fans and newcomers alike, Nesippaya offers moments of brilliance and introduces Akash Murali as a promising new talent.