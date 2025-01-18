Immune system changes linked to schizophrenia: Study

The reasons behind schizophrenia — a psychotic disorder affecting around 24 million people worldwide and 1 in 116 individuals in Singapore – continue to be unknown.

The study, published in the journal Brain, Behaviour and Immunity, adds to a growing body of research suggesting that immune system dysregulation may be behind the development of the mental disorder.

Moreover, not all patients with schizophrenia respond to standard antipsychotic drugs. Around one in three individuals worldwide diagnosed with schizophrenia are treatment-resistant.