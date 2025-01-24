Fresh wildfire erupts near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Jan 24: More than 50,000 residents in Southern California have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings as a massive and fast-moving wildfire broke out in the rugged mountains north of Los Angeles. The Hughes Fire, which erupted yesterday, rapidly spread through parched vegetation, sending dark plumes of smoke over the region as strong winds fueled its expansion.

Authorities are battling to contain the fire, with LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone noting that the blaze has been challenging to control, although some progress is being made.

The situation that we’re in today is very different from the situation we were in 16 days ago,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday evening.

Red flag warnings were extended through 10 a.m. Friday in LA and Ventura counties. Officials remained concerned that the Palisades and Eaton fires could break their containment lines as firefighters continue watching for hot spots.

More than 31,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Hughes Fire, and another 23,000 are under evacuation warnings, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said. There were no reports of homes or other structures burned.

Parts of Interstate 5 near the Hughes Fire that had been closed reopened Wednesday evening.