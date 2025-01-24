ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders

A statement issued by the office of chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said evidence collected as part of investigations provided reasonable grounds to believe that Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, who has served as chief justice since 2021, “bear criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds.”

They are “criminally responsible for persecuting Afghan girls and women, as well as persons whom the Taliban perceived as not conforming with their ideological expectations of gender identity or expression, and persons whom the Taliban perceived as allies of girls and women,” the statement said.

The persecution has taken place from at least Aug 15, 2021 until the present day, across the territory of Afghanistan and is ongoing, the prosecutor said.

There was no immediate comment by Taliban leaders on the prosecutor’s statement.

It will now be up to a three-judge panel at the ICC to rule on the prosecution request, which has no set deadline. Such procedures take an average of three months.

In August last year, the Taliban codified a long set of rules governing morality in line with Islamic sharia law. The rules are enforced by the morality ministry, which says it has detained thousands of people for violations.

Khan said his office was demonstrating its commitment to pursuing accountability for gender-based crimes and that the Taliban’s interpretation of sharia could not be a justification for human rights abuses or crimes.