Can launch our next 100 satellites in 5 years, says ISRO chief V Narayanan

Exuding optimism after successfully completing the 100th launch mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday, V Narayanan, ISRO chairman, said his immediate priority is to accelerate approved projects and expressed confidence that today’s ISRO is capable of launching its next 100 missions within five years.

Speaking to media persons, the newly appointed chairman said ISRO has approvals for Chandrayaan 4, Chandrayaan 5, Mars lander, Venus Orbiter and Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

About the progress of the new launch pad coming up in Kulasekarapattinam, Narayanan said a sounding rocket was launched during the inauguration of the launch pad. However, it will come into full-effect within two years, to launch PSLV, GSLV rockets.