Men on SUVs with chase women on ECR;  EPS, Annamalai takes a dig at TN govt over women safety 

In a disturbing video that raised questions about women’s safety, a group of men in two cars, at least one with a DMK flag, chased and intercepted another car that had at least two women, seemingly to attack them.

The incident reportedly happened near Muttukadu on the East Coast Road at around 2 am on January 25. Reacting to the incident, AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami asked: “Is the DMK flag a licence to commit crime against women? Can’t women step out of the house during night hours ?”

Annamalai said no efforts have been taken by the State government to ensure safety of women.

Reacting to the incident, state police headquarters, in a release, claimed that cops are hunting for the accused after registering a case under various sections including the Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.