Gold price touches Rs 64,560 per sovereign

The price of 22-carat ornamental gold in Chennai has seen a sharp increase, rising by Rs 280 per sovereign (8 grams) on February 20. With this latest hike, gold is now being sold at Rs 64,560 per sovereign and ₹8,070 per gram.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been on an upward trend in recent days. On February 17, prices increased by Rs 50 per gram, reaching ₹7,940, while a sovereign was sold for Rs 63,520—marking a Rs 400 jump.

The next day, on February 18, gold prices further climbed by Rs 240 per sovereign, bringing the price to Rs 63,760 per sovereign and Rs 7,970 per gram.

On February 19, a significant surge of Rs 520 per sovereign was recorded, pushing the price to Rs 64,280 per sovereign and Rs 8,035 per gram.